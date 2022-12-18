15 more bodies from Batang Kali landslide identified

KUALA LUMPUR: Fifteen more bodies recovered from the landslide location at the Father’s Organic Farm campsite in Gohtong Jaya, have been identified as at 1 pm today.

Of the 24 bodies recovered so far, 21 have been identified.

The National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) said the identification process was conducted using three methods, namely DNA, finger printing test, and identification through facial features, unique bodily marks or personal belongings.

“The post-mortem on all 24 bodies has been carried out. The identification process for three more bodies is still being conducted,” it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, two of those injured were being treated at Selayang Hospital, one was admitted to Kuala Lumpur Hospital and two were discharged yesterday after getting treatment at Selayang Hospital.

“Information on the latest developments concerning victims of the tragedy will be announced from time to time after being verified by the agencies responsible,” it said.

In the landslide at 2.42 am on Friday, a section of a slope measuring 300 m long and 70 m high came crashing down onto the campsite.

The dead identified so far:

1. Lim Wei Xin (36, female)

2. Hong Mei Jing (38, female)

3. Nurul Azwani Kamaruzaman (31, female)

4. Lai Lee Yin (37, female)

5. Tong Kai En (9, male)

6. Lai Lee Koon (44, female)

7. Ka Kok Boon (43, male)

8. Zech Loh Qi Yi (7, male)

9. Eng Huai Yi (12, female)

10. Eng Choon Wen (43, male)

11. Ng Yee Tong (11, female)

12. Ka Sin Ya Vanya (6, female)

13. Lam Sook Man (37, female)

14. Wong Kim Yap (34, male)

15. Fong Choy Kee (43, female)

16. Liu Pei Si (44, female)

17. Daniel Khor Yen (5, male)

18. Chin Su King (36, female)

19. Lai Chee Sam (33, male)

20. Wong Zi Hang (1, male)

21. Gain Choo Yin (35, female)

- Bernama