15 police personnel suspended from duty after arrest at entertainment centre

KUALA LUMPUR: A senior officer and 14 policemen who were arrested in a raid at an entertainment outlet in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan yesterday have been suspended from duty.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said police are also preparing investigation papers to be handed over to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action.

“At police stage, we will not compromise. They have already been suspended from their job, it is a normal process and after being charged and convicted, they will be suspended from their job until they exhaust all their appeals.

“...so the process will take a long time, what is assured is that actions have been taken, we will not compromise regardless of whether those arrested at entertainment centres are police or personnel from other departments, stern actions will be taken,” he said when met by reporters here today.

Apart from 15 police personnel, a deputy public prosecutor and a court registrar were also picked up in the raid.

Ayob Khan also confirmed that 16 of them were tested positive for drugs involving 14 policemen and the two civil servants and all the individuals concerned were released on police bail.

According to him, so far this year, 741 disciplinary actions had been taken with 60 police officers and personnel sacked thus showing the commitment of the Royal Malaysia Police Department of Integrity and Standards Compliance (JIPS) in dealing with disciplinary issue. - Bernama