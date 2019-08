KUALA LUMPUR: The Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Ministry plans to implement power supply projects in Orang Asli settlements in the Peninsular.

Minister Yeo Bee Yin (pix) said for a start, the project that will benefit the indigenous community would be implemented in 15 Orang Asli settlements in Pahang.

“We plan to provide electricity to 15 Orang Asli villages using funds from the Electricity Supply Industries Trust Account to finance the project.

“We not only want to provide electricity to these villages but we are also thinking about how to sustain it by empowering the community so that they can maintain the electric power system safely and continue to function for years to come,“ she said.

She said this when speaking at the Google Earth Outreach programme in conjunction with the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples here, yesterday.

Yeo said among the villages involved were Kampung Terlimau, Pos Lemoi, Kampung Sempar, Kampung Cerewes, Kampung Dayok and Kampung Tungau. — Bernama