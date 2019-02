PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department arrested 15 women – 10 from Vietnam and five from Indonesia — during a 7pm raid at a two-storey brothel in Puchong, Selangor, yesterday.

At the same time, two men from Myanmar and a local woman, believed to be the brothel caretaker and supervisor, were held, while 11 customers were ordered to provide a statement to help in investigations.

Immigration director-general, Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud, said the brothel was fitted with a magnetic door with remote release and security cameras to keep an eye on the comings and goings.

He said in a statement today: “The door to the second floor was hidden behind a mirror and when the raiding team entered the premises, the electricity supply was cut to warn the women servicing men about the operation.”

The brothel, which makes use of the WeChat app for its business and is popular with customers from Belgium, Iran, Japan and Korea, also had “tonto” stationed outside to warn of an imminent threat.

“Despite the many raids, the prostitution carries on because a lot of money can be made by the foreign nationals and they aren’t afraid of the authorities or law,“ said Khairul.

All those arrested are being held at the Putrajaya Immigration Detention Centre and will be investigated under the Anti-Trafficking In Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, Immigration Act 1959/63, Passport Act 1966 and Immigration Regulations 1963. — Bernama