15 students injured after school van hit by trailer

GUA MUSANG: An accident involving five vehicles here led to 15 students being injured after their school van was rammed by a trailer at about 2pm on Monday

District police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said three pupils aged between seven and 10 sustained severe injuries while the rest of the students escaped with minor injuries and were treated at the Gua Musang Hospital.

“A seven-year-old child suffers a fracture of the right clavicle, an eight-year-old child suffers a blood clot on the forehead, and a 10-year-old child has a dislocated right femur.

“The accident is believed to be caused by a Kia Spectra car that carelessly exited the intersection to turn right before being hit by a trailer laden with logs coming from the right,” he said in a statement today.

He said as a result of the coalition, the trailer lost control and entered the opposite lane before it collided with a Perodua Myvi car and crashed into the Nissan Urban van carrying the school pupils.

“The van also crashed into a Honda Civic car that was behind it,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama