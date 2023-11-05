1.5 tonnes of ashes from burnt Quran disposed of at Pulau Kendi waters

GEORGE TOWN: About 1.5 tonnes of ashes from burnt Quran, meant for disposal, were released into the waters off Pulau Kendi here today.

The disposal process was carried out about 15 nautical miles from the Batu Uban marine police jetty and was witnessed by Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

The ashes were transported on board a Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency vessel, and the disposal process was carried out in accordance with the procedure outlined by the 30th National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs meeting, which convened on Aug 22, 1992.

Shamsul Anuar said the process involved 2,750 copies of the Quran that were collected through enforcement actions as well as advocacy and community programmes conducted by the ministry in Penang.

“It also involved damaged, worn out and unapproved copies of the Quran, which might have printing errors,” he added.

Shamsul Anuar said the process was also implemented in accordance with the method outlined in the Al-Quran Text Disposal Guidelines issued by the KDN through the Al-Quran Printing Control and Licensing Board (LPPPQ).

“Today’s process is also being carried out with the cooperation of the Penang Mufti Department, the Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department and the Seberang Perai Selatan Mosque,” he said.

In addition to releasing the ashes into the sea, Shamsul Anuar said the ministry also buried the Quran in a place where people would not step on it as means of disposal.

According to him, KDN through the Enforcement and Control Division would conduct inspections from time to time to ensure that no Quran without the Ministry’s approval stamp was sold in the market. -Bernama