15-year-old boy arrested for stealing from surau donation box

KOTA BHARU: A 15-year-old student was handed over to the police yesterday for allegedly stealing from a donation box of a surau in Kampung Dalam Pupuh here.

Kota Bharu deputy police chief Supt. Mohd Suhaimi Ali said the boy was believed to have been stealing from the surau donation box since last month.

He said the theft was uncovered when the caretaker of the surau suspected something amiss when she noticed a bicycle parked there.

“Based on the (police) report, the incident happened at about 11.40 am yesterday when the caretaker, a woman in her late 50s, saw a suspicious-looking bicycle at the surau.

“She went into the surau to check and saw the donation collection box opened with the money missing,“ he said in a media statement here today.

He said police would request an order to remand the boy for investigation under Section 380 of the Penal Code. - Bernama