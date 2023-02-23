15-year-old boy pleads guilty to raping sister

JELEBU: A 15-year-old boy pleaded guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to two counts of incest by raping his sister, who gave birth last week.

The boy made the plea in a closed-door proceeding before Magistrate Norshazwani Ishak.

On the first count, he was charged with having sexual intercourse with his 14-year-old sister at about 11 pm to midnight between June 21 and June 30, 2022, in a house in Felda Gugusan, Palong.

He was also charged with committing a similar offence on the girl at about the same time and the same location between Sept 1 and 10, 2022.

The charges are punishable under Section 376B (1) of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for not less than 10 years and not more than 30 years and shall also be liable to whipping, if found guilty.

The court allowed the boy bail of RM4,000 with one surety and also ordered him to report himself at a police station every month and not to contact or be near the victim and to live separately with her.

The court also set March 22 for the submission of the probation report by the Social Welfare Department.

The prosecution was conducted by prosecuting officer Inspector Muhammad Nizam Rafii, while the boy was unrepresented. - Bernama