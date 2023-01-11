15-year-old discovers she was raped by bomoh following anti-crime discussion at school

PETALING JAYA: After attending an anti-crime awareness presentation at her school, a 15-year-old girl discovered that she had been sexually abused by a bomoh (shaman) in the past.

ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz, the head of Muar police, reportedly told the New Straits Times that the alleged event happened between November 2022 and April of this year.

Following a sexual attack by the 50-year-old perpetrator, the victim found out she was pregnant and filed a police report last Friday (Oct 27).

The girl did not know that she had been sexually assaulted until the September anti-crime awareness presentation at her school besides the fact that did not have her period in a while.

Raiz said the victim’s family had initially consulted the bomoh because they believed the whole family had fallen ill due to a spell.

He claimed that the assault took place during the “spell-curing” procedure.

Raiz added that the case is being investigated under Section 376(3) of the Penal Code.