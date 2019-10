ALOR STAR: A total of 170 people from 55 families, who were evacuated due to the floods in Baling, are still housed at two flood relief centres (PPS) as 8am today.

Baling District Disaster Management Secretariat officer Lt Mohd Faizol Ab Aziz said the flood victims, from villages in Baling and Pulai, were being accommodated at the PPS at Dewan Tun Abdul Razak and Baling Sports Complex.

“Twenty-four of them, from five families, are at Dewan Tun Abdul Razak and 146 people from 50 families are at the Baling Sports Complex, which saw an increase of 30 flood victims from only 145 people, involving 49 families, last night,” he said in a statement today.

He expected the victims to start returning home today with the flood situation having improved today.

Among the areas affected by the floods are Kampung Tanjung Merbau, Kampung Lubuk Pedati, Kampung Bendang Sera, Kampung Charuk Sikin and Kampung Sungai Limau.

The floods occurred following heavy rain, causing water from Sungai Ketil to spill over its banks and flow to nearby low-lying areas. — Bernama