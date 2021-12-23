150 KKMM volunteers mobililsed to carry out post-flood relief mission

JELEBU: The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) has mobilised 150 volunteers to help its staff and members of the public affected by floods in several states starting last Monday.

KKMM Control and Compliance Division secretary Kamarudin Abdul Rani, who is also the post-flood relief mission head, said aid distribution and clean-up works were carried out based on the request of the affected staff.

“We will divide the volunteers into groups, comprising 10 members each. We are working with the Information Department to identify the affected staff as well as other members of the public.

“A total of 362 KKMM staff have been affected by the floods so far,” he told reporters in Kampung Renal, here, today.

Meanwhile, KKMM Information Management Division secretary Norfizah Mat Nor said her parents’ house was inundated by 1.5-metre deep floodwaters which had caused damaged to many household items.

“My sister who also lives here decided to evacuate my parents to a safer place when she realised water was rising,” she said.

Describing the floods as the worst her family had ever experienced, Norfizah said she was thankful for the assistance provided by all the volunteers who had helped her to clean-up her parents’ house. — Bernama