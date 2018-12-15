150 picket over human rights outside HSBC Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Some 150 members from the National Union of Bank Employees (NUBE), , Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC)and Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM) gathered outside HSBC Bank Bayan Bay in Bayan Lepas near here today to protest against its alleged human rights violations towards the employees.

They carried placards and blew horns before dispersing at 1 pm.

NUBE president Tan Eng Hong, who was present, told reporters that this was the second protest and will continue to hold another in the future until the union’s demands had been resolved. The first one was held outside HSBC’s headquarters in Lebuh Ampang, Kuala Lumpur on Sept 21.

Tan stressed that their demands included resolving health and safety issues as well as security concerns when customers open bank accounts.

Among others, he claimed there were rat and cockroach infestation in some branches and that there was lax control pertaining to the opening of accounts.

He added that he had submitted a memorandum to Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng on the union’s grievances but had yet to receive a response. — Bernama