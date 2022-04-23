1,500 CSA to be stationed at toll plazas during Aidilfitri holiday

KUALA LUMPUR: PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) will station 1,500 Customer Service Assistants (CSA) at the plaza toll lanes along the expressway to ensure a smooth drive experience and assist motorists in the eventuality of toll transaction complications during the Aidilfitri holiday.

PLUS chief operating officer, Datuk Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi said this move was in line with PLUS’ focus to provide comfort to motorists by minimising congestion at all 1,100 toll lanes at 94 toll plazas along the expressway, especially from April 29 to May 9.

“This includes ensuring a smooth journey and comfort at the rest and service (R&R) areas to accommodate the needs of two million vehicles plying the expressway daily during the period,” he said in a statement today.

In addition, he said PLUS would mobilise additional staff from its headquarters to provide support at all major toll plazas nationwide.

“I also wish to remind the motorists to expect a longer travelling time to their destinations because we forecast the possibility of congestions due to the high traffic volumes.

“However, you can plan your trip in advance by using the PLUS application and also follow the proposed travel time advisory (TTA) which will be published soon as well as using the Waze and Google Map applications for the journey,” he added. - Bernama