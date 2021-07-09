1,500 families in Penang identified for aid under OP Bantu

KEPALA BATAS: Penang police have identified 1,500 families who qualify for the food baskets to be distributed to the needy through Op Bantu.

Penang deputy police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh said the aid in the form of essential food items would be delivered straight to their homes in stages under the Home Ministry programme.

“The assistance is channelled in stages to the impacted residents in five districts in the state in an effort to ease the burden of the affected groups due to the spread of Covid-19.

“To date, 200 families have received the contributions through Op Bantu since it was launched nationwide on Thursday.

“Anyone who is without food can contact the police so that we can channel the aid to them promptly,” he told reporters after delivering assistance under Op Bantu yesterday.

Ten affected families in Seberang Perai Utara district received the aid today.

-Bernama