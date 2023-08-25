1,500 students to make human formation of National Day logo

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 1,500 students armed with fans and handkerchiefs will create human formations of the Demi Malaysia, Tekad Perpaduan and Malaysia Madani logos at the National Day 2023 celebration at Dataran Putrajaya on Aug 31.

Assistant director of the Arts Development and Excellence Unit of the Education Ministry’s Sports, Co-Curriculum and Arts Division Nor Hapipah Md Shah said the human formation performance that filled the opening component would be accompanied by the National Day 2023 theme song, Tekad Perpaduan Penuhi Harapan.

She said the participants comprised form two, three and four students, who were selected to represent 47 schools around Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

“We need to ensure that every student moves harmoniously so as not to spoil the formation of the logos when viewed from above,” she told Bernama.

She also said that 25 teachers acted as coaches to guide the human formation performance to ensure a flawless display before the expected 100,000 visitors and guests of honour.

“We also need to ensure that the students have enough rest time after practice, which starts at 8 am and ends at 3 pm,” she said, adding that the practice has started since July.

According to Nor Hapipah, around 600 students would join 1,000 dancers and drummers from the National Department for Culture and Arts (JKKN) for a special performance accompanied by the song Kurik Kundi, once popularised by Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin.

Several artistes from different ethnic backgrounds will perform the song to symbolise unity.

A participant, Luqman Hakim Kamal Hakimi, 16, described his first experience in human formation as very valuable as they would perform in front of distinguished guests, including Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

“I am excited and can’t wait for Aug 31 because I have never been involved in a national event,” said the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur student.

Meanwhile, Sheryl Shaqeera Shamsul Zahari, 15, from Sekolah Menengah Perempuan Sri Aman, Petaling Jaya, Selangor, finds motivation in her parents’ support to continue training despite exhaustion.

She also accepted every criticism from coaches with an open heart because she knew they only wanted all participants to put on the best performance on the historic day.

“In return, we will promise to deliver the best performance, not only for our own satisfaction but to make our parents and the schools proud,” she said.

This is Putrajaya’s fifth time hosting the National Day celebration after the celebrations in 2003, 2005, 2018 and 2019. - Bernama