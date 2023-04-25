150kg python caught near Mersing chalet

MERSING: A python weighing 150 kilogrammes was caught by members of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (CDF) here last night.

In a statement, the Mersing CDF operations control centre said it received a call from an employee of a chalet in Air Papan here alerting them about the snake, just a little after midnight.

It said when the team arrived at the location, they saw the six-metre-long snake coiled around a rope in a chalet area.

“The snake was caught by the five members on duty and then taken to the centre for temporary storage before being handed over to the Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks (Perhilitan) for further action,” he said. - Bernama