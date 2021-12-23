151 pineapple farmers incur losses due to floods — LPNM

KUALA LUMPUR: The floods that hit some states since last Saturday have resulted in 151 pineapple farmers incurring losses from the 125.9 hectares affected by the disaster.

Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board (LPNM) chairman, Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said the floods had mainly affected the pineapple farmers in three states, namely, Selangor with the highest number recorded at 119, Pahang (30) and Perak (two).

He said LPNM had also identified four pineapple-based industry (IAT) entrepreneurs in Selangor who were also affected.

“LPNM will assist the affected pineapple farmers and entrepreneurs with an initial aid for recovery through the LPNM Disaster Fund allocation.

“The assistance from this fund involves providing agriculture inputs such as seedlings and fertiliser amounting to RM2,500 per hectare with a maximum of four hectares,” he said in a statement today while announcing the initiative in assisting the affected pineapple farmers and IAT entrepreneurs.

Before this, the LPNM Disaster Fund was implemented for 10 months from last January, helping 51 flood and drought-affected farmers and involving 50 hectares.

LPNM will also be forwarding the applications for aid from the affected group to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries through its Disaster Fund.

Sahruddin said the MAFI Prihatin Programme which had been implemented since early this year, involving giving aid in the form of basic essentials and food supply would continue so as to assist the relevant group.

“To date, LPNM has contributed 3,500 food baskets and more than 50,000 pineapples to those adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,“ he added.

To provide a platform for the affected farmers and entrepreneurs to make complaints, LPNM has provided a flood disaster hotline at 019-8190874/019-8190765 or they can directly contact the respective state LPNM offices. — Bernama