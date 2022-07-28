1,518,773 children unvaccinated against Covid-19: Report

PETALING JAYA: A total of 1,518,773 children below the age of 12 have not been vaccinated against Covid-19, The Star Online reports.

According to the report, 264,750 children who aren’t vaccinated because they are below the age of five.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said under the Covid-19 National Immunisation Program for Children (PICKids), there were 1,777,078 children, or 49.8% of those aged 5 to 11 years old, who have received at least one dose of vaccine as of July 26.

“1,485,265 children (41.8%) had completed two doses of the vaccine,“ Dr Noor Azmi reportedly said during Minister’s Question Time in Parliament earlier today.