153 Taiping flood evacuees remain at shelters

IPOH: A total of 153 flood evacuees from 50 families are still at three relief centres as of yesterday.

A Perak disaster management committee spokesman said that 90 evacuees were at Masjid Al-Wusta, 55 at Sekolah Kebangsaan Matang Gelugur and eight at Surau Kampung Perak.

“The water level of Sungai Ijok has exceeded normal levels but remains under warning level,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Evacuees will be allowed home when floods recede and the situation is verified to be safe.

Heavy downpours yesterday caused several villages around Taiping to be flooded, leading to hundreds of residents being evacuated to relief centres. - Bernama