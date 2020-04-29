154 individuals fined RM600 each for defying MCO

KUALA KUBU BARU: A total of 154 people, including 78 women, were fined RM600 each, in default 15 days’ jail, by the magistrate’s court here today for defying the Movement Control Order (MCO).

All of them, aged between 19 and 61, pleaded guilty to the charge which was read out before judge Nurul Mardhiah Mohammed Redza.

They were jointly charged with flouting Regulation 11 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, which is enforced under MCO, by gathering in a settlement area in Ulu Rening, Batang Kali, Hulu Selangor, which is an infected area, at 5pm yesterday.

In mitigation, their lawyer, Amy Zaimi said his clients were had been in the area even before MCO was enforced to clear the land for agriculture purposes and that they apologised for their mistake.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Zuhaini Mahamad Amin prosecuted.

In the same court, five other people, aged between 23 and 35, were fined between RM800 dan RM1,000, in default a month’s jail, for a similar offence.

They were caught moving from one place to another infected area in Kuala Kubu Baru last April 9 and 17. - Bernama