KUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department detained 155 immigrants including seven children during an enforcement operation carried out at an apartment building in Ara Damansara, here, early this morning.

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the three-hour operation which involved 200 immigration officers and personnel as well as nine officers from the National Registration Department (NRD), started at 1am today, and saw 352 foreigners were inspected.

“Those detained comprised 83 men, 65 women and seven children, aged between five months to 50 years and they are from Indonesia, Nepal, Myanmar and Bangladesh,” he told a press conference after the operation.

Khairul Dzaimee said they were detained to facilitate the investigation under Section 6 (1) (C) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, Section 15 (1) (C) of the same law and Rule 39 (b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963 for offences including not possessing valid travel documents, overstaying and violating the terms of their passes. — Bernama