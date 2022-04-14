15th custodial death reported

PETALING JAYA: Another death in custody has been reported – the 15th case of custodial death this year – at the Kajang district police station lock-up.

Bukit Aman’s Integrity Department director Commissioner Datuk Azri Ahmad said yesterday’s incident involved a 45-year-old man who suffered seizures in the lock-up.

The man died on the way to hospital.

Azri said the man had been charged under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and was kept at the Kajang station before being remanded to the Beranang police station.

He said the cause of death had not been determined yet.

The last case was reported on March 21, when a 42-year-old detainee died in police custody in Pahang, the 14th death in custody so far.