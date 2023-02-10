16 areas in nine states record unhealthy API readings

KUALA LUMPUR: Unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings have spread to 16 places involving nine states in the country as of 9am today.

Based on the Malaysian API Management System (APIMS) website, Cheras in the federal capital recorded the highest API at 164, followed by Nilai and Seremban in Negeri Sembilan with readings of 163 and 158 respectively.

Unhealthy API readings were also recorded in Putrajaya at 156; Petaling Jaya, Shah Alam and Banting, Selangor (157); Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan (156); Bukit Rambai, Melaka; Batu Muda, Kuala Lumpur and Johan Setia, Selangor (153).

Other places with API exceeding 100 are Klang, Selangor (152); Alor Gajah, Melaka (138); Taiping, Perak (137); Seberang Jaya, Penang (107) and Tangkak, Johor (104).

Forty-five APIMS stations throughout the country recorded moderate API levels while seven had good readings. - Bernama