JOHOR BARU: Sixteen people, all locals, were arrested for alleged involvement in illegal gambling during an operation, code-named “Ops Dadu”, at premises in Taman Desa Tebrau here yesterday.

Johor Criminal Investigation Department head SAC Md Yusof Ahmad said they comprised 10 men and six women, aged between 31 and 68.

In the raid, the police also seized 251 mahjong cubes, 15 red chips, three large yellow chips, 29 small yellow chips, 18 green chips and six dices, as well as four foldable tables, 12 plastic chairs, RM1,556 and SGD40, he said in a statement.

He said the investigation would be conducted under Section 4(1)b and Section 6(1)of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953. — Bernama