16-day road closure at Jalan Raya Tiga from Wednesday

KUALA LUMPUR: The 200-metre stretch of Jalan Raya Tiga, Sri Serdang (Sri Serdang-bound) will be closed for 16 days, beginning Dec 16.

MMC-Gamuda in a statement today said the closure from 11pm to 5am daily during the period was to facilitate utilities and other related works in the area.

“Motorists heading to Sri Serdang will be diverted to the provided contra lane (Sri Kembangan bound) and flagmen will be stationed on site to ease the traffic flow using the ‘stop and go’ method.

“Road users are advised to follow the traffic signage and flagmen during the road closure,” it said.-Bernama