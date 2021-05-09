16 farmers’ markets operating in Selangor starting today - Exco

SHAH ALAM: A total of 16 farmers’ markets and four Selangor Agro Markets (SAMs) statewide will be in operation for three days starting today, to sell basic goods for the Aidilfitri celebrations next week.

State Infrastructure and Public Utilities, Modernisation of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Committee chairman, Izham Hashim, said that the farmers’ markets will be opened in public focus areas in every district as part of the government’s effort to reduce inter-district travel, especially in seeking basic goods such as beef, chicken and coconut milk.

“We will ensure supplies of beef, chicken and coconut milk are sufficient, besides, (the state government) will also carry out promotions (coupon subsidies), particularly for the three items.

“We allocate RM50,000 of subsidy (through coupons). We will give RM5 subsidy for beef, RM3 for chicken and RM2 for coconut milk for every one kilogram. With this, we hope we can lessen the burden for Muslims in making preparations for Aidilfitri,” he said.

He said this after handing out the coupons to visitors at Shah Alam Stadium Farmers’ Market today.

Izham said that the government will continue to tighten up monitoring of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) at farmers’ markets following the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) in six districts in Selangor, namely, in Hulu Langat, Petaling, Gombak, Klang, Kuala Langat and Sepang. -Bernama