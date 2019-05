KOTA KINABALU: Sixteen foreigners were among 54 people arrested for various drug offences in week-long operations which were conducted here between May 18 and last Friday.

Kota Kinabalu district police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said the suspects, aged between 14 and 64, were arrested at Kampung Cenderamata Dua in Likas, Lorong Keleto in Inanam, and Kampung Tanjung Aru.

One of the suspects was nabbed for supplying and distributing drugs, nine for drug possession and 44 for testing positive for drugs, he said in a statement today.

“During the operations, police also seized 9.25 gm of syabu worth RM1,387.50,” he said.

He said police would intensify operations to eradicate drug abuse and drug trafficking in the city. - Bernama