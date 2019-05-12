16 foreigners detained, two boats seized in Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained 16 foreign crew members and seized two local fishing boats at 1.8 nautical miles from Tanjung Tungku and Bagahak South this morning.

Lahad Datu Maritime Zone director Commander Abdul Muhaimin Muhammad Salleh said all were detained for committing an offence of fishing in waters less than three nautical miles from the beach in accordance with Section 8 (b) of the Fisheries Act 1985.

“The inspection also found that the skippers and crew members comprised Indonesian nationals and Palauh (nomadic sea gypsies),” he said in a statement, here today.

MMEA also seized two fishing nets and 200 kg of fish for further investigation. — Bernama