SHAH ALAM: Sixteen people had a close shave at a bank in the HICOM-Glenmarie Industrial Park yesterday evening when a robber fired two shots inside the premises.

In the 3.50pm incident at Jalan Kontraktor U1/14, the male robber escaped with cash totalling RM130,000, said Shah Alam District Police chief, ACP Baharudin Mat Taib.

The 16 people in the bank comprised six bank employees, eight customers and two security guards.

As soon as the suspect entered the bank, the assailant fired a shot towards the ceiling and then turned his automatic pistol on an unarmed guard, said Baharudin in a statement today.

Following this, the robber ordered a bank employee at the counter to withdraw the money and put it in a black bag. He proceeded to fire another shot at the ceiling before repeating his commands to another employee to do the same.

The incident took place within five minutes and the suspect made his escape in a car which had yet to be identified, Baharudin said.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect and are studying the closed circuit television footage.

Baharudin urged members of the public with information on the incident to come forward to the nearest police station to assist investigations. — Bernama