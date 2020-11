NIBONG TEBAL: It was a harrowing experience for a woman when her 16-month old son was trapped inside her locked Proton Saga BML car for nearly an hour at Taman Widuri, Sungai Jawi near here, today.

Nibong Tebal Fire and Rescue Station operations officer Mohd Awis Kharni Abdul Rahman said they dispatched a team to the scene after receiving a call from the woman at 4.58 pm.

“Upon arrival, we found the child inside the car parked in the garage and the boy seemed to be in distress, as according to the mother, he had been trapped for nearly an hour. We then broke the rear window and rescued him,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, the woman had earlier placed her son in the car when it automatically locked, leaving the boy trapped inside.

He said the boy had been sent to the Sungai Bakap Hospital for further examination. -Bernama