16 new Covid-19 deaths recorded

PETALING JAYA; The health ministry reported 16 new Covid-19 deaths yesterday, bringing the cumulative death toll to 31,918.

There were three brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Selangor recorded the highest number of new deaths at 6, making up 37.5 per cent of the newly reported fatalities.

The remaining deaths were in Sabah (3), Johor (2), Perak (2), Kuala Lumpur (2) and Pahang (1).

There were no deaths in the other states and federal territories.

As of midnight, there were 45,699 active cases, including 131 in intensive care units (ICU), 65 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia is 2,840,225.