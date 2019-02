IPOH: Sixteen passengers were injured in an accident involving a tour bus and trailer at Kilometre 305 along the northbound side of North-South Expressway, about eight kilometres from the Gopeng toll exit.

Tapah Fire and Rescue Station chief Ahmad Noor Syamsi Zainoldin, said he received a call at 6.13pm before dispatching a fire engine with 16 firefighters and an Emergency Medical Response Service (EMRS) unit to the scene.

Ahmad Noor Syamsi said that upon arriving at the scene, some injured passengers were already out of the vehicle while four others were found to be pinned to their seats at the back of the bus. The bus driver was also injured.

“The four victims consisting of three women and a man aged between 30 and 50 years were later pulled out and all the victims were sent to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun for further treatment, “ he said when contacted here yesterday.

Ahmad Noor Syamsi said the incident was believed to have occurred when the bus carrying 29 passengers hit the back of the trailer.

The lorry driver and assistant were not injured in the incident. The bus was believed to be travelling from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, he said. — Bernama