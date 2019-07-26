16 pistols seized in Pasir Mas district since 2017

PASIR MAS: Sixteen firearms were seized in Pasir Mas district from 2017 until July 24 this year, said district police chief ACP Abdullah Mohammad Piah.

He said the highest number of seizure occurred in the district and the firearms were used in connection with criminal including illegal drug trade activities.

Abdullah added that investigations also revealed that some of the seized firearms were said to be for rent to individuals for criminal purposes or for sale to buyers outside Kelantan including Kuala Lumpur.

Based on information, the pistols purchased between RM1,500 and RM1,800 were resold at as high as RM5,000 each.

“Perhaps as the price is too expensive, the weapons were rented out instead,“ he told reporters at Pasir Mas district police headquarters (IPD) today.

Apart from the pistols, police also seized 123 live bullets and arrested 21 people for firearm-related offences in the same period, he added. — Bernama