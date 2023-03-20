16 senators take oath of office

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 16 senate members took their oath of office before Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim today.

They include Kedah state assemblyman Abdul Nasir Idris; Kedah PAS secretary Musodak Ahmad; Dr. A. Lingeshwaran; Amir Ghazali and Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) president Datuk Seri Anifah Aman.

Abdul Nasir and Musodak were appointed by the Kedah state legislative assembly (DUN) effective today, while Lingeshwaran and Amir Ghazali’s appointment by the Penang state assembly came into effect on March 7.

Anifah’s appointment from today, was with the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to represent the Federal Territory of Labuan.

Among the other senators whose appointment was consented to by the King were Isaiah D Jacob representing the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur and Malaysian Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCCIM) president Tan Sri Low Kian Chuan.

The other senators are Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) board of governors chairman Prof Datuk Seri Dr Awang Sariyan; Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli; Datuk Sivaraj Chandran; Mohd Hasbie Muda; Abun Sui Anyit; Noorita Sual and Roderick Wong Siew Lead.

Meanwhile, Manolan Mohamad was reappointed as senator by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong with effect from today, while Yayasan Amal Malaysia president Hussin Ismail was appointed by the Terengganu state assembly from March 15.

They were sworn in as senators at a ceremony held at Dewan Negara, Parliament Main Block here.

Rais, in welcoming the new members urged them to play their role in enhancing the principles of the Rukun Negara in addition to abiding by the Constitution and the laws.

Meanwhile, Awang Sariyan when met after the swearing-in ceremony, said he would work on elevating the national language and culture and hoped to receive a positive response from the elected representatives and the government on the matter.

This (appointment) is a recognition for all language activists, education and cultural activists. I am just voicing our struggle together.

Former Foreign Minister, Anifah, in a statement expressed his sincere appreciation to Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, for their support and trust in recommending him to be a senator.

Anifah said he is committed to upholding the principles of democracy, good governance, and the rule of law and looks forward to contributing to meaningful discussions and debates that will shape Malaysia’s future and strengthen its position on the global stage. - Bernama