16 Vietnamese GROs arrested at luxurious bungalow — Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained 16 Vietnamese women believed to be guest relations officers (GRO) offering sex services following a raid on a bungalow used as an entertainment outlet at Taman Yarl in Jalan Klang Lama yesterday.

Bukit Aman Anti-vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) principal assistant director SAC Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said in the raid at 8.45pm, six local men acting as ‘transporters’ and a cashier were also arrested at the premises.

“All of them aged between 21 to 31, were detained under Op Noda and were working for a syndicate which offered GRO transportation services and as caretakers of the luxurious premises which offer sex services,” he said in a statement today.

He said investigations showed that the women were providing prostitution services through chatlines using the Telegram application.

Mohamad Noor said the luxurious bungalow located in an upper-class neighbourhood is rented at RM3,600 a day and is fitted with disco lighting and a pool table for entertainment.

“GROs working as escorts for customers also offered sexual favours to the tune of RM1,300 to RM2,500 per client,” he said. — Bernama