16 Wanita PN names submitted for Johor Polls - Rina

JOHOR BAHRU: Wanita Perikatan Nasional (PN) has submitted 16 names to be listed as candidates to contest in the Johor state election on March 12.

Wanita PN chief, Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said the 16 names submitted to the PN leadership were from the three PN component parties namely, Bersatu, PAS and Gerakan.

Rina, who is also Bersatu Srikandi chief, hoped the top PN leadership could provide Wanita PN the opportunity to contest and help bring victory to the coalition.

“Our hope is that women be given a chance too because they are capable of providing service to the public,” she told reporters after a ceremony to launch Wanita PN machinery here last night.

Also present at the event were PN secretary-general and Johor state election director Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin and Armada chief Senator Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal.

Rina, who is also Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, said Wanita PN was ready to face the state election to ensure the support and votes of first time and Undi18 voters were in favour of PN.

“Wanita PN has 10,000 registered voters. We have actually made our preparations prior to the dissolution of the Johor state assembly,” she said.

The Johor state election will be held on March 12 following the dissolution of the state assembly last Jan 22. - Bernama