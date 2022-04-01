16-year-old boy charged with murder

KUANTAN: A 16-year-old boy was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today over the death an 11-year-old boy last month.

However, no plea was recorded as the case, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

He was charged with causing the death of Muhammad Hafdan Mohd Qurbani Azhar at the An-Nadwah surau, Kompleks Asrama Cempaka Permata Camar, Jalan Pantai Sepat here, between 3.45 pm and 4.15 pm on March 20.

Magistrate Ainis Abu Hassan Shaari set July 1 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Fadhlin Hani Khairon, while the teenager was represented by lawyer Datuk Mohd Najid Husain. — Bernama