16-year-old girl smothered to death by boyfriend

KLANG: A 16-year-old girl is believed to have been killed by her boyfriend at the man’s house in Kampung Idaman, Pandamaran, near here, yesterday.

Klang Selatan police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong said police were alerted to the discovery of an unconscious teenager in the front yard of the house at 3.40 am.

“At 2 am yesterday, the suspect brought the victim to his room. An argument broke out between them which allegedly led to her death. The suspect then carried her out of the room to the front yard.

“He then sought help from his family members who called the police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical officer,“ he told a press conference at the Klang Selatan Police Headquarters here today.

Cha said the suspect and the victim, who lived with her uncle in Puchong, had known each other for a year and their families knew of their relationship.

“A post-mortem report showed that she died from suffocation after being smothered with a pillow,” he said, adding that scratches and bruises were also found on the victim’s face and neck.

The 24-year-old suspect, who does not have any criminal record, is being remanded until July 3 to facilitate investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama