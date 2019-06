BANTING: A total of 162 guard posts of the General Operations Force (PGA) in the coastal areas of the country were identified to be in poor condition and need to be replaced immediately for smooth operation.

Bukit Aman police headquarters Internal Security and Public Safety Department director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Andullah Sani (pix) said the condition of the guard posts without fence guards should also be addressed as it could allow various security issues to arise as personnel on duty always carry firearms.

He said due to the poor condition of the guard posts, some of the PGA members had to take shelter under the trees during their duties as well as spending their own expenses on upgrading certain sections for their convenience.

“It’s almost 2020, but the PGA guard posts are dilapidated and the wood structures are decaying. We hope the Government will take note as most control posts are located in residential areas.

“Guard posts in a sorry state does not reflect on us as a progressive PGA. The PGA is no longer confined to the jungle, we constantly move in residential areas to be with the community, therefore we need new guard posts so that operations can be carried out effectively,“ he told reporters after a working visit at the 4 PGA Morib Tactical Battalion Headquarters, here yesterday.

In the meantime, commenting on the grant for monthly motorcycle allowance to the PGA members on patrols, Acryl Sani said they would first look into the concept to facilitate smooth operations.

“The deployment of PGA members now involves residential areas as we see patrolling to be more appropriate therefore we will ask the Government to give RM80 a month in allowance to members who are patrolling the border areas,“ he said. — Bernama