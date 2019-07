SRI AMAN: A total of 167 residents of Sayat Lepang Sinta, Engkelili in Lubuk Antu here were left homeless when their longhouse was destroyed in a fire early yesterday afternoon.

State Fire and Rescue Department Malaysia (JBPM) assistant director, Tiong Ling Hii, said a team of 12 firefighters from the Sri Aman Station was deployed to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 1.48pm.

“Upon arriving at the scene, we found that a double-storey longhouse with 26 semi-permanent doors was almost destroyed by the fire.

“According to the longhouse headman, the fire started in a kitchen after which the residents tried to put it out using fire extinguishers but failed,” he said in a statement here.

No casualties was reported and the cause of the fire and estimated losses were still under investigation. - Bernama