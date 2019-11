ISKANDAR PUTERI: A total 167,402 people from the B40 group in the state have enjoyed free water until October this year, said State International Trade, Investment and Utility Committee chairman, Jimmy Puah Wee Tse.

He said the number involved about 75% of the registered accounts who qualify for 10 cubic metre free water aid or equivalent to RM8 a month, which was one of the promises 100 days after the formation of the Pakatan Harapan government.

“The number of free water recipients is based on the review on the list of B40 group who are cost of living (BSH) recipients in the state with a household income of RM3,860 and below.

“When tabling the Johor Budget 2020 on Thursday, Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal also announced that the giving of free water will be continued at a cost of RM22.02 million which will benefit 229,000 registered accounts,” he told the State Assembly here today.

He was answering a question from Nor Rashidah Ramli (BN-Parit Raja) who asked the state government to explain in detail the number of recipients of free water until to date.

According to Puah, Johor Baru had the highest number of recipients of free water at 24,710 beneficiaries followed by Pasir Gudang (22,404), Kulai (18,604), Batu Pahat (18,203) and Yong Peng (4,823).

The other recipients were in Muar (8,064), Tangkak (4,790), Kluang (18,589), Kota Tinggi (9,562), Segamat (11,165), Pontian (8,293), Mersing (4,335) and Iskandar Puteri (13,860), he said.

In the meantime, he hoped the people would understand the noble aspiration of the government to help the people and educate them on the judicious use of water to avoid wastage.

“According to a study conducted by the operator, a family should only use 25 cubic metres of treated water for its daily utilisation.

“Although, we have a plentiful water resource, it does not mean we can waste, so, as such, society must realise water is a very important gift and must be used prudently for the continuity of our lives because treated water shortage can adversely impact us,” he said. — Bernama