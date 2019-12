KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 169 summonses were issued to commercial vehicles drivers from 1am Saturday to late last night, in an operation dubbed as Op Kenderaan Perdagangan on the North-South Expressway from Tanjung Malim Toll Plaza to Jalan Duta Toll Plaza here.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigations and Enforcement chief assistant director Supt Dr Bakri Zainal Abidin said that of the total, 43 summonses were issued to those who stopped in emergency lanes.

“One of the excuses given was sleepiness. The drivers said they got sleepy so they just stopped their vehicle without bothering to go to the designated rest areas (R&R) along the expressway, This is very dangerous for other road users especially motorcyclists,” he told reporters at the Jalan Duta Toll Plaza this morning.

The operation started last Thursday and will continue until tomorrow.

He said other offences committed by the commercial vehicles were driving without a valid driving license, dysfunctional rear lights and other technical offences. — Bernama