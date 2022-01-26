17 business premises in Seri Kembangan closed following landslide

PETALING JAYA: Seventeen commercial premises in Lestari Perdana near Seri Kembangan, Serdang, where a landslip occurred yesterday, have been ordered to stop operations temporarily.

The notice was released by the district police department.

“Seventeen commercial premises were ordered to close temporarily following the advice from Majlis Bandaraya Subang Jaya engineering department,” Serdang police chief A.A. Anbalagan said in a statement.

In a Facebook post, the Subang Jaya City Council’s (MBSJ) corporate and strategic management department deputy director, Azfarizal Abdul Rashid said they have also ordered vehicles parked in the vicinity to move to a safer place.

Yesterday, the ground surrounding a stormwater drain in the area collapsed at about 6.40pm, causing five vehicles to plunge into the drain. No one was hurt.

