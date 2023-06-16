17 families from Kampung Iboi yellow zone get new homes

BALING: A total of 17 families in Kampung Iboi whose houses are in the yellow zone in the riverside area will be relocated to a new settlement soon.

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the land acquisition process involving a cost of RM600,000, for the purpose of building houses in Kampung Bok Bak near here, has been completed.

“The state government has fulfilled its promise to the residents affected by the flood in Kampung Iboi, where all 12 families whose houses were destroyed, have received new houses today.

“The second phase involving another 17 families will also be relocated soon,“ he told a press conference after handing over the house keys and land titles to 12 families affected Kampung Iboi flood victims at KEDA Kampung Sadek, Kupang near here, today.

Muhammad Sanusi said the design of the houses to be built is the same as the 12 houses that have been completed in KEDA Kampung Sadek, but the construction cost is expected to be lower.

“The total cost for the first phase was RM2.1 million. As for the second phase, the design is the same but different in terms of infrastructure provision. The land acquisition under the state government is complete while in terms of infrastructure and buildings, it comes under JKR (Public Works Department).

“It took nine months to complete the first phase of these 750 sq ft homes. It was behind schedule due to infrastructure construction,“ he said.

Meanwhile, one of the flood victims who received his house keys today, Abdul Rahman Said, 71, said he was very happy and grateful to be able to move into his new home after waiting almost a year.

“Thank you to the Menteri Besar and also relevant agencies who helped the victims of last year’s flood to get this new house.

“All praises be to God, we are able to move before Aidiladha so I can celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha here. If possible I want to move in tomorrow,“ said Abdul Rahman who lost his wife, a child and a son-in-law in the July 4 tragedy last year.

The tragic flood also claimed the lives of a family of three, including an elderly person who was paralysed and a pregnant woman after the house they lived in was washed away by raging flood waters and debris. - Bernama