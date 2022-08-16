17 injured after school van skidded into roadside drain

SUNGAI PETANI: A girl sustained a broken arm, while 15 other schoolchildren suffered minor injuries when the van they were travelling in on the way to school skidded into a roadside drain at Taman Rhu, Tikam Batu near here early today.

Kedah Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (Operations) Mohamadul Ehsan Mohd Zain said the 50-year-old driver also sustained a minor injury to his head.

“In the 7.40 am mishap, the van skidded into the roadside drain, but the children were able to get themselves out of the van out as no one was pinned to their seat.

“A girl sustained a broken arm, while the other 15 children aged between seven and 12, escaped with minor injuries,” he said in a statement here.

All of them were taken to the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital and received outpatient treatment. - Bernama