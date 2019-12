IPOH: Police have detained the parents of a Myanmarese toddler who was found drowned near a bridge across Sungai Chemor here yesterday.

Ipoh district police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said the body of the male toddler, aged one year and five months, was found by passers-by at about 5.35pm and sent to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital .

He said no bruises or other injury was found on the boy’s body, but the police would wait for the post-mortem result to determine the actual cause of the boy’s death.

Initial investigation by the police found that the victim’s mother, aged 40, was cooking in the kitchen, and her 28-year-old husband, a farm worker, was at work, when the child was left playing in the house, which was about 50m from the river, he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said upon realising the son missing, the woman contacted her husband and then requested their employer to seek police assistance after their search for the boy went futile.

Police are investigating the case under Section 31 (1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama