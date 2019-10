GEORGE TOWN: Seventeen youngsters including one adult, two 16-year-olds and five girls were detained by the police at a drug-fuelled party at two hotel rooms, in Bukit Jambul, Jalan Bukit Gambir here early this morning.

Acting on a complaint, a narcotics unit swooped into a hotel room, where they found six males and four females mingling in the room with packets of drugs and related equipment on a table.

The police then detained a suspect near the hotel’s swimming pool where upon questioning, he led them to another hotel room, located two doors apart from the first one, where five men and one girl were found inside.

They also found drugs in the second room.

Apparently, they had been using drugs for the past 24 hours in the room before they were busted by the police.

Items seized were syabu, ketamine and ecstasy with a street value of RM3,418.

A profile of the detainees showed that the eldest was 31 while the youngest was 16, and all had tested positive for drugs.

A common trait detected among those detained was that many of them were school dropouts, and they were working in menial jobs except for one who was employed as an aircraft cargo technician.

One dropped out at Form Two, some from Form Three and some from Form Four, while the others left school after Form Five.

Initial investigations revealed that the participants in the party paid the organiser RM50 for access to the drugs and the hotel rooms.

They had been consuming the drugs over the previous 24 hours and some were in a daze when police arrived to arrest them.

Northeast district police head Asst Comm Che Zaimani Che Awang, who confirmed the bust, expressed disappointment that teenage girls were among those detained.

He urged parents to be mindful of their teenage children’s whereabouts even if they were working and to reach out to relatives and close friends to keep tabs.