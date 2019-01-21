17 police reports lodged in 10 days of campaigning

TANAH RATA: A total of 17 police reports have been lodged during 10 days of the campaigning for the Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election, said District Police Chief DSP Ashari Abu Samah.

He said the reports were in connection to giving money, damaged tents, ballot papers which have been viralled on the social media, and the incident in Sungai Koyan, Kuala Lipis yesterday.

“To date, only one investigation paper has been opened under Section 5(6)(b) of the Election Offences Act 1954 which is about the ballot papers which went viral on the social media,“ he said in a press conference held at the Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election media centre here today.

On the incident in Sungai Koyan, Ashari said police were still investigating the issue after Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Ramli Mohd Nor lodged a police report.

It was reported that a video showing Deputy Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Tengku Zulpuri Shah Raja Puji who is also DAP vice-president going to the Umno Rompin premises in Pos Lenjang, Kuala Lipis with several people over the alleged use of a government vehicle by PH for campaigning purposes.

The video also showed an altercation between BN machinery with a person wearing a shirt with the PH logo and a vehicle with the logo of the Pahang State Forestry Department.

Ashari said BN had also lodged a police report on the use of the vehicle for campaigning purposes.

On allegations of money hand-outs by PH as seen in several photographs on the social media recently, he said the case had been handed over to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Ashari also said police had approved 41 permits for talks to be held during the campaign period, which includes 25 permits applied by BN and 16 by PH.

On the early voting tomorrow,, Ashari said 232 police officers and staff will vote at the Brinchang Police Station Information Room for the Tanah Rata State Assembly seat while 15 police officers and staff will vote at the Sungai Koyan Police Station Information Room for the Jelai State Assembly seat.

“The total number of police officers and staff who will vote tomorrow is 247. This includes those who are still in service, have retired, transferred, resigned and been terminated,“ he said.

He added that he expected 90% of the officers and staff to cast their votes tomorrow. — Bernama