GEORGE TOWN: 17 students from SMK Bayan Lepas were taken ill after a chemical gas leak occured in one of the school’s science laboratories, here today.

The students were given oxygen by the first aid responders from the state Fire and Rescue personnel, who had rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call.

A department spokeswoman has confirmed the incident and said that the most students were evacuated as a precaution.

“Some of the students were said to have inhaled the airborne vapors and we are trying to determine the type of chemical.”

State executive councillor Phee Boon Poh said that he was informed that it was a chemical leak, and that a small fire as well as an explosion ensued soon after.

The firemen were now donning special suits to enter the affected areas of the school.

The incident happened just as Bayan Lepas was drenched with a heavy rainfall.

More to Follow