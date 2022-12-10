17 sub-districts in Johor at high risk of drug abuse: Exco

JOHOR BAHRU: Seventeen mukim (sub-districts) in Johor are categorised as high-risk areas (KBT) for drug and substance abuse and social transgressions, says state Health and Unity Committee chairman, Ling Tian Soon.

These sub-districts are in Johor Bahru, Pontian, Batu Pahat, Segamat, Muar and Mersing.

Ling said the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) had determined that 155 areas in the said sub-districts be targeted in reducing these unhealthy activities within a five-year period in line with the Drug Control 2025 goals.

“Through the state government allocation, reducing the KBT will be made simultaneously soon to achieve its objective through the Maju Johor agenda in order to create a narcotic drug-free community.

“The drug issue cannot be taken lightly as it involves the public and we as the trustee should rise together in tackling the issue collectively right from the root of it,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Ling said that based on last year’s statistics, Johor was in 10th place in terms of drug abuse and addicts, involving 13,261 individuals who comprised 94 per cent males and six per cent females. Until last June, 4,973 clients or individuals had undergone rehabilitative treatment.

“Based on the age categories, those involved in drug abuse were mostly youths aged 19 to 39 years (65.9 per cent) followed by adults aged 40 and above (32.8 peratus) and out of this total, 31 comprised the unemployed (31 per cent) and the others were mainly private sector workers.

“However, based on the drug abuse prevalence rate and number of drug and substance addicts (per 100,000 population) in 2021, Johor showed a rate of 350 compared to the national rate of 377, ” he added. - Bernama